took to Instagram to wish her dad on his birthday. She shared some adorable throwback pics to wish SRK and called him her 'best friend'. In a very cute picture, she can be seen kissing him. Have a look at the pics below: Also Read - Salman Khan shares a pic with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt pens a heart-warming note

Also Read - Trending South News today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic posts on life make fans worried about her mental state, Mahesh Babu reviews SS Rajamouli's RRR teaser and more

Also Read - Diwali 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more actresses share beauty tips and tricks to give you the perfect festive glow

A few days ago, she had shared a collage of black-and-white pictures from her and brother Aryan's childhood along with Shah Rukh Khan. This was after Aryan was granted bail in the drug case. "I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Meanwhile, several actors and filmmakers are wishing King Khan on his birtjday. took to Twitter to share a pic with SRK. He wrote, “Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk.”

Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/EdID189UM7 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 2, 2021

shared a picture of SRK. She penned a heart-warming note to wish the actor. “My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SR You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you! I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that’s all you give us,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

also wished SRK. “Happy Birthday Shah @iamsrk. Stay blessed!” he wrote, along with a picture of the duo and Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt.

Several fans had also gathered outside on SRK’s special day.