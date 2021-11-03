Suhana Khan took to Instagram to wish her dad Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. She shared some adorable throwback pics to wish SRK and called him her 'best friend'. In a very cute picture, she can be seen kissing him. Have a look at the pics below: Also Read - Salman Khan shares a pic with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt pens a heart-warming note
A few days ago, she had shared a collage of black-and-white pictures from her and brother Aryan's childhood along with Shah Rukh Khan. This was after Aryan was granted bail in the drug case. "I love you."
Meanwhile, several actors and filmmakers are wishing King Khan on his birtjday. Salman Khan took to Twitter to share a pic with SRK. He wrote, “Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk.”
Alia Bhatt shared a picture of SRK. She penned a heart-warming note to wish the actor. “My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SR You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you! I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that’s all you give us,” she wrote.
Sanjay Dutt also wished SRK. “Happy Birthday Shah @iamsrk. Stay blessed!” he wrote, along with a picture of the duo and Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt.
Several fans had also gathered outside Mannat on SRK’s special day.
