Boman Irani's mother Jerbanoo passes away at 94; actor pens a heartfelt note

's mother Jerbanoo Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early on Wednesday. The actor took to social media to mourn the demise of his 94-year-old mother.

Sharing a black and white photograph of his mother on Instagram, Boman said that she played the role of both mother and father to him since she was 32. He also talked about how spirited woman she was, her love for food and songs and how she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash.

"Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me, since she was 32. What a spirit she was. Filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets, even when there wasna¿t much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. aDon't forget the popcorn' she would say. She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end," he wrote in his heartfelt note.

He further added, "She always said 'You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile. Make people happy' She said. Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango. She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished. She was, and always will be.......A Star."

His industry colleagues, fans and friends expressed condolence and shared their prayers for the departed by commenting on his post.