Boney Kapoor remembered his wife, late actress Sridevi on what would have been their 27th wedding anniversary. The producer shared a throwback image which featured him sitting with Sridevi in a boat. Not to miss their adorable wide smiles. It looks like the photo was clicked in Venice. Alongside the image, Boney Kapoor wrote, "1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27 years." Sridevi fans shared how much they miss the actress and urged Boney Kapoor to share more throwback images.

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, dropped a red heart in the comment section. Designer Manish Malhotra also reacted to the post with a bunch of heart emojis.

Boney Kapoor shared a rare picture with the late actress on his Instagram Stories as well. In the photograph, while Sridevi looked elegant in a blush-pink kanjeevaram saree, Boney Kapoor wore a traditional South Indian outfit consisting of dhoti. “We complete 27 years of our marriage,” he captioned the image.



Boney Kapoor’s throwback posts are a hit. The producer shared this adorable snap, where the actress is seen placing a kiss on his cheek, with a caption: “just expressing.”

The filmmaker never misses out on celebrating Sridevi’s milestones. He dropped a heartfelt note to mark the 36th anniversary of the iconic film Mr India, featuring Sridevi and his brother, actor Anil Kapoor. Along with the poster of the film, he also uploaded a video, which captured some best moments from the sets of Mr India. In the caption, Boney Kapoor wrote, “The watch of invisibility turns 36! Cherished memories of Mr. India, a film that has gained the adulation of India and Indians and has become a cult classic over the decades.”Before this, he celebrated 30 years of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which was Satish Kaushik’s directorial debut. The star cast included Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Jackie Shroff. “Cherished memories of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja as it completed 30 years yesterday, a film helmed by the indomitable @satishkaushik2178 in his debut as director. His dedication and passion towards his craft was purely admirable and astonishing,” Boney Kapoor captioned the post.Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai. She has two daughters with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor.