Border 2 actors' screentime LEAKED? Sunny Deol has the maximum runtime; Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh's screen duration is...

The Hindi box office has restored its interest in war dramas, which now focus primarily on Border 2. The film will serve as a major testing point for 2026 because it marks the first major theatrical release of that year. Anurag Singh directs the film, which establishes a new path from J. P. Dutta's 1997 classic, Border, that continues to be honoured for its patriotic themes and its ability to create emotional connections with audiences. The upcoming release of Border 2 has generated increased excitement among war-based and patriotic cinema fans. The film introduces a new story together with an entirely new cast, but it maintains its connection to the original film through the full-length performance of Sunny Deol, who reprises his role from the original movie. His presence creates a link between the 1997 classic and the upcoming new instalment of the franchise through his role as a vital character.

What Border 2 has to offer?

The film Border 2 depicts a historic moment in Indian history during the 1971 Indo-Pak War through a new emotional perspective. The film presents battle scenes together with its essential showing of unsung military efforts that demonstrate valour, dedication and responsibility. The film shows how young soldiers experience fear while forming strong friendships and making important decisions during their mission to defend their country.

Border 2 lead cast screentime leaked

My censor board source has confirmed the screen time for the lead actors in the movie #Border2 ✅️

Sunny Deol (pillar of B2):- 1 hour & 50 minutes

Varun Dhawan:- 1 hour & 35 minutes

Ahan Shetty :- 1 hour & 20 minutes

Diljit Dosanjh:- 1 hour & 35 minutespic.twitter.com/dKgju1TljO https://t.co/RiZ2Nq9npF — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 21, 2026

The social media post that went viral showed the Border 2 lead actors' screen time information, amid all the buzz. The viral post shows that Sunny Deol will appear on screen for 1 hour and 50 minutes, which marks his longest appearance in the film. He is followed by Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, who will both appear in the film for 1 hour and 35 minutes. Ahan Shetty will appear on screen for 1 hour and 20 minutes, according to reports. However, it is not officially confirmed by the makers yet.

Border 2 cast

The war drama features a power-packed ensemble, led by Sunny Deol, who once again plays a key role in the franchise. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh, adding depth and variety to the narrative. Although the original Border (1997) actors might return for special appearance roles, the situation still requires official confirmation.

