Border 2 advance booking collection: Sunny Deol’s film signals SOLID opening, can earn Rs…; set to BEAT…

Border 2 is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2025. The star-studded film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Ahan Shetty.

Even before the release of the film, Border 2 has started creating a stir at the box office. This patriotic war drama film starring Sunny Deol has not yet come to theaters, but its advance booking figures are constantly making headlines. The full advance booking is going to start from January 19 and even before that the film is getting a tremendous response. The film, which is set to release on January 23, 2026, has been garnering a lot of excitement among the audience, which has further increased the expectations of its opening weekend.

Border 2 advance booking collection

The limited advance booking of Border 2 started on Sunday. Despite limited ticket sales, the film has taken a strong start at the big ticketing platforms. According to BookMyShow's data shared by Bollywood Hungama, the film has sold 8,280 tickets in this initial phase. This figure is better than many recent Bollywood films. Interestingly, last year's much-talked-about film Sikandar had sold only 5,720 tickets in similar limited bookings, while Border 2 has surpassed that.

TRENDING NOW

What is benefiting Border 2?

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The trailer of the film was released last week and fans loved it. Industry insiders believe that the film's patriotic spirit, strong star cast and massive war story are giving strength to its initial advance booking. Looking at Sunny Deol's previous successful films, the audience is expecting a strong performance from him on the big screen once again.

Bollywood film with highest advance booking record

Now, trade experts are keeping an eye on how far the biggest advance booking of Border 2.2025 can reach compared to the films after the start of full advance booking. Currently, the record for the highest advance ticket sales on BookMyShow is held by War 2, which sold 8,06,500 tickets. After this, films like Chhaava and Saiyara are included in this list. Apart from these, films like Dhurandhar, Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, Tere Ishq Mein, Sky Force, Thamma and Raid 2 also registered great advance bookings. Although Border 2 is still in its early stages, the signs are quite positive.

All about Border 2

Border 2 is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Considering the historical earnings of films like Gadar 2, it is believed that Border 2 can also make big records after its release.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more