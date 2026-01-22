Border 2: Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan’s VIRAL statement is about Sunny Deol’s…; Suniel, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan call it…

Border 2 Movie: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film Border 2 will hit theatres on January 23. Read on to know what Afghanistan T20I captain and all-rounder Rashid Khan has to say.

Border 2: With just a day left for the release of Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 to hit theatres, there is immense excitement among the viewers about the film’s performance. Amid viral reviews of the film, which have been shared on social media, Afghanistan T20I captain and all-rounder Rashid Khan is making headlines for sharing a video wherein he supports the film. Rashid Khan has also joined the viral trend on Instagram, which has seen the participation of several celebrities.

In the viral video that Rashid shared, he can be seen saying that he will certainly watch Border 2. Rashid. The video was shared on his official Instagram account during the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2026 series.

The video also features a song from Border 2. Interestingly, Rashid Khan is not the only cricketer who has followed the viral trend to support Border 2. This video was also shared by Indian wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul.

Have Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty reacted to the video?

The viral social media post has seen viral reactions from Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Suniel Shetty. Varun reacted, “Haa Bhai”, Ahan too was overwhelmed with the video. His reaction read, “Lots of love bhai”. Suniel’s post read, “Ye hui na baat,"

Border 2 advance booking

The release of Border 2, which stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty, is all set for tomorrow, January 23. The movie, directed by Anurag Singh, began accepting advance bookings ahead of its premiere. So far, the numbers have been astounding. Sacnilk, an industry tracker, reports that Border 2 has earned Rs 9.94 crore from advance reservations.

According to Sacnilk, Border 2 has sold more than 1 lakh tickets in India. The movie will be released in three formats—2D, Dolby Cine, and 4DX—and has 12,395 showings nationwide. Interestingly, Border 2 has surpassed Dhurandhar's advance booking collections already.

