Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is ruling at the Box Office. The film has been getting all the love from the audience. The film has now collected over Rs 370 crores and very soon will also cross the Rs 400 crores mark. Many trade analysts have predicted that the film is going to reach Rs 500 crores. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel created magic on-screen again as Tara Singh and Sakina. Utkarsh Sharma also reprised his role as Charanjeet in the film. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol film beats Baahubali 2; all set to overtake Dangal

Gadar 2 is just going more and more forward at the Box Office and fans are going crazy about it. After the huge success of Gadar 2, the plans of another Sunny Deol film were going on. As per reports, Border 2 has been planned with Sunny Deol in it. However, there was no confirmation on the same. Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer box office day 10 early estimates: Sunny Deol movie beats Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan by a HUGE margin

Sunny Deol to do Border 2?

Now, finally Sunny Deol reacted to the story. He took to Instagram to share a note about these rumours. He revealed that he has not signed any film but will announce something special very soon. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol to settle unpaid loan of Rs 56 crore; auctioning of Juhu villa to be called off

He wrote, “Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar 2.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla had informed that the story for Border 2 was ready and the producers are in talks to bring a major studio backing the project. Their source also informed that the makers have a story from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is untold and want to go forward with it for Border 2.

Talking about Border, the 1997 film starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and more.