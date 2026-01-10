Border 2: After Ghar Kab Aaoge's massive SUCCESS, makers plan MEGA event to launch Jaate Hue Lamhon with army heroes in Amritsar

Border 2 makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the film leaves an indelible impact on the viewers. After the successful launch of Ghar Kab Aoge at Longewala-Tanot, makers have planned mega event to launch next track Jaate Hue Lamhon with army heroes in Amritsar

Border 2: Buzz around Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh-Ahaan Shetty starrer continues to grow bigger by the day. Reason? The film successfully taps into something deeper and emotional. It is clearly not just restricted to cinema. Going by the huge response that the movie has received so far, courtesy the launch events that have happened so far, it is coming across as an emotion that will live on for decades. It will be talked about with same pride as the original film, Border. Interestingly, to bring back that nostalgia, the makers have planned something special for the viewers.

What have Border 2 makers PLANNED?

Following the massive success of Ghar Kab Aaoge that was launched at Laungewala- Jaisalmer, Border 2 makers have decided to launch soulful track Jaate Hue Lamhon in the presence of 10–12 thousand army personnel and their families. The launch of Jaate Hue Lamhon - a soulful rendition - will take place in Amritsar.

TRENDING NOW

Ghar Kab Aaoge gets roaring audience response

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta and singer Sonu Nigam launched the much-anticipated song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2 at Longewala-Tanot in Rajasthan a few days back. The song was launched at site of the Battle of Longewala. This was where the battle - Border was based - had happened. As expected, the song and the cast left an indelible impact on the viewers.

Sunny Deol lauded by Indian Army

While speaking to Indian Army, Sunny Deol turned emotional. The star briefly mentioned his father, Dharmendra, that left him overwhelmed. Sunny revealed that he decided to do Border after watching his father's film, Haqeeqat. He said, "I did Border because when I watched my father's film Haqeeqat, I loved it deeply. I was very young then. And when I became an actor, I decided that I too would do a film like my father's. I spoke to JP Dutta saab, and we both decided that we would make a film on the Longewala subject, one that is very dear and now lives in everyone's hearts."

During the event, the star was lauded by Indian army for the perfection with which he plays every role, and the impact his film has left on the viewers.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more