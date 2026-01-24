Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol-Diljit Dosanjh starrer delivers record SMASHING start, TOPS 2026 chart, earns Rs…; BEATS…

Border 2 has finally hit theatres on January 23, 2026. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. The war drama has made a record-breaking start at the box office.

Sunny Deol's new film Border 2 has now been released in theaters. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. For the last one and a half months, only Dhurandhar dominated the box office, but now the picture seems to be changing after the entry of Border 2. After the release of Border 2, the earnings of Dhurandhar have shown a decline in the seventh week.

What is benefiting Border 2?

Border 2 has created a lot of excitement among the audience, especially because its first part is counted among the most iconic war films of Indian cinema. The advance booking for the film has also been good. Border 2 has been released in about 4500 screens worldwide. The film has come at a time when the long weekend of Republic Day is also near, and there is no big competition at the moment, which has increased the expectations.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, advance bookings for Border 2 had indicated a strong opening at the domestic box office. The film has collected Rs 12.5 crore on the first day. Around 4,09,117 tickets were sold for 16,221 shows across the country. The Hindi 2D version was the biggest contributor, earning an advance of around Rs. 12.45 crore alone. If block seats are also added, this figure reaches Rs. 17.5 crore. On the opening day, Border 2 has earned about Rs 30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Border 2 beats Dhurandhar

The first day box office figure of Border 2 is also special because Dhurandhar had earned Rs 28 crore on its first day. That is, Border 2 has also left Dhurandhar behind on the opening day.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, saw its second-week earnings exceed those of the first. The same question with Border 2 is whether it will be able to sustain the initial enthusiasm for a long time. However, the long weekend of Republic Day can prove to be a big advantage for the film.

