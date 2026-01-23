Border 2 Box Office collection day 1: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama BEATS Border's opening day earnings, mints Rs...

Pre-release earnings for Border 2 exceeded Rs 12.5 crore, demonstrating the high level of expectation among moviegoers. In fact, these figures allowed Border 2 to surpass Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar's advance booking records.

Border 2 Box Office collection day 1: The much-awaited movie of the year, Border 2, has released today in theatres, January 23. The patriotic war drama, which features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, will achieve strong box office results because of high audience demand and advance ticket sales. Border 2's strong advance booking performance is largely responsible for its opening energy.

Border 2 box office collection day 1

According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has grossed about Rs 3.79 crores (India net) in all languages on its first day (early estimates). As additional evening and night shows become accessible, the numbers will likely increase.

Border 2 vs Border opening day collection

With this amount, Border 2 has already surpassed the 1997 release Border, which collected Rs 1.10 crore and earned Rs 6.30 crore in its first week, Rs 5.75 crore in the second week, Rs 5.10 crore in the third week, and Rs 4.75 crore in its fourth week.

In terms of global box office receipts, JP Dutta's film made Rs 64.98 crore, with a total net collection of Rs 39.30 crore in India.

Border 2 had an overall 19.46% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, January 23, 2026.

More about Border 2

With a budget of almost Rs 300 crore, Border 2 is a high-profile film directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series with J.P. Films. For its long-term box office profits, the opening box office result will therefore be crucial. Due to its length, ensemble cast, and patriotic subject, the movie is highly dependent on positive word-of-mouth during the weekend.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit and Ahan, the movie also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in important roles.

