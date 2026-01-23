Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer can beat Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to be highest opener in India only if...

ENG हिन्दी
  Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer can beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa...

The biggest opening day net for a Hindi film historically has been very high ( films like Pushpa 2: The Rule have opened massive numbers across languages), setting a high bar for Border 2 to beat top records like that.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: January 23, 2026 1:41 PM IST

Sunny Deol's eagerly anticipated multi-star war film, Border 2, is already showing in theatres, and the preliminary results are encouraging. Sacnilk, an industry tracker, reports that Border 2 has already made over ₹3 crore from its initial performances in various cities. The film made ₹5.56 crore, according to early estimates around 1 PM. But this is a very early figure that will fluctuate over the course of the day.

According to Sacnilk, the opening day net for Border 2 is expected to be between ₹35 and 40 crore. The blockbuster hit is predicted to be bigger than Dhurandhar's opening day. Having said that, here's a question that every Border 2 fan is speculating. How much does it have to make to become the highest day 1 grosser in India? Currently, the highest opening day grosser is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

How much Border 2 will have to earn to become...

The biggest opening day net for a Hindi film historically has been very high ( films like Pushpa 2: The Rule have opened massive numbers across languages), setting a high bar for Border 2 to beat top records like that. Pushpa 2 had collected ₹70.3 crore to become the highest day 1 grosser. Now Border 2 will have to earn more than that to beat the Allu Arjun starrer.

Border 2 had no cuts by CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Border 2 the all-clear despite recent instances of big-budget movie certification run-ins that even resulted in last-minute delays.

According to a Sacnilk report, the cencor board formally cleared Border 2 with a UA 13+ certificate and, significantly, zero cuts. This big victory will guarantee that the public will still be able to enjoy Anurag Singh's sequel's expansive plot and pure emotion.

About Border 2

With a budget of almost Rs 300 crore, Border 2 is a high-profile film directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series with J.P. Films. For its long-term box office profits, the opening box office result will therefore be crucial. Due to its length, ensemble cast, and patriotic subject, the movie is highly dependent on positive word-of-mouth during the weekend.

Apart from Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit and Ahan, the movie also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in important roles.

