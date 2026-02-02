Border 2 Box Office collection day 10: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film SURPASSES Dhurandhar and Chhava in first weekend surge, earns Rs...

Border 2 opened its first weekend with higher box office earnings than both Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

Border 2 Box Office collection day 10: The war drama which Anurag Singh directed experienced audience growth on its second Sunday. The film has earned over ₹274 crore in India according to Sacnilk.com which states that its total box office collection reached that amount by Sunday. Theaters showed Border 2 which features Sunny Deol as the main actor on January 23. The film earned ₹224.25 crore in its first week of release. Border 2 received ₹10.75 crore on its eighth day through 5202 shows which had 15% occupancy. The film earned ₹17.75 crore from 4869 shows with an average occupancy of 27.9% on day 9.

Border 2 box office collection day 10

According to early estimates, the film earned ₹21.70 crore nett in India on its tenth day. Border 2 has collected ₹274.45 crore nett in India to this point. The film opened its first weekend with higher box office earnings than both Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

TRENDING NOW

All about Border 2

T-Series and J P Films are supporting Border 2, a follow-up to the 1997 hit film of the same name. Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan are also featured in Border 2. The film, which was directed by Anurag Singh, debuted in theatres on January 23. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana also play important parts in it.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are the producers of Border 2. Although the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war served as the basis for the 1997 film, the same fight serves as the backdrop for Border 2.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more