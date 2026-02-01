Border 2 Box Office collection day 10: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film BEATS Uri, Fighter, 8 others; earns Rs...

Theatrical release of Border 2 took place on January 23, 2026, where the film showed strong initial interest, which continued through its first week for audiences. The film has already crossed the 200 crore mark in India, while its worldwide earnings continue to surge, which shows its massive audience appeal.

Border 2 Box Office collection day 10: The box office receipts for Anurag Singh's Border 2 show the film has become a significant success. The sequel has achieved national popularity with audiences in the same way as J.P. Dutta's classic Border movie. The war action drama has achieved historical box office success by reaching its current earnings level, which exceeds the total income of multiple major war movies within nine days of its release. Theatrical release of Border 2 took place on January 23, 2026, where the film showed strong initial interest, which continued through its first week for audiences. The film has already crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India, while its worldwide earnings continue to surge, which shows its massive audience appeal.

Border 2 box office collection day 10

On its second Sunday, that is the 10th day, the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh starrer managed to earn ₹ 4.8 crore (early estimates by Sacnilk). This brings the net collection in India to ₹ 257.55 crore.

Border 2 breaks these records

Border 2 has outperformed several major films at the global box office, leaving many celebrated war dramas behind. Sunny Deol's Border 2 has generated more box office revenue than all major war films, including the original Border.

According to Sacnilk, the Anurag Singh–directed war spectacle has grossed over ₹344 crore worldwide so far. Border 2 has reached the ₹300 crore mark, which makes it the highest-grossing war film in history and establishes its position in box office records.

Border - 3.7 crore

Target – 40 crores

LoC Kargil – 29.76 crore

Paltan - 10.22 crore

21 – 41.65 crores

120 Bahadur – 24 crores

Uri The Surgical Strike - 342 crores

Kesari - 207 crores

Sam Bahadur – 128 crores

Fighter - 344 crores

