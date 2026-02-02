Border 2 Box Office collection day 11: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama inches close to Rs...

On the global front, Border 2 has crossed 370 crore in gross revenues, leaving little doubt about its blockbuster status internationally.

Border 2 Box Office collection day 11: Border continues to demonstrate good staying power at the Indian box office as it progresses through its second week. The war drama starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan doesn't slow down, despite new theatrical titles hitting theatres and the OTT market becoming more crowded every day. With ₹275 crore nett now in the pocket, trade analysts say the ₹300 crore threshold is now firmly within sight.

Border 2 box office collection day 11

The movie has maintained its position in the face of growing competition, indicating that viewers' interest is still high. Sacnilk claims that the entire net collection for India is currently at about ₹275 crore, bringing the significant milestone close at hand.

TRENDING NOW

As usual, weekday tendencies began to emerge on Thursday (Day 11), and collections witnessed the anticipated decline. According to Sacnilk's early evening estimations, Border 2 made about ₹0.37 crore nett. Even though the decrease was abrupt, it didn't significantly slow down the movie's overall flow because it followed the typical working-day pattern.

Border 2 records and worldwide box office

Border 2 has broken a number of box office records along the way. The film has surpassed Dilwale to become Varun Dhawan’s highest-grossing release to date. Additionally, it has surpassed well-known films like Good Newzz, Crew, and Udta Punjab to become Diljit Dosanjh's greatest box office triumph.

On the global front, the war drama has crossed ₹370 crore in gross revenues, leaving little doubt about its blockbuster status internationally.

Abour Border 2

Border 2 is a war movie directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and JP Films. It is a follow-up to the classic 1997 movie Border. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and Sonam Bajwa play important parts in the ensemble cast.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more