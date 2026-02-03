Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama FAILS to pass Monday test, earns Rs…; inches closer to…

After a strong second weekend, the film's collections suddenly decreased on Monday. According to initial reports from Sacnilk.com, Border 2 earned less than Rs 6 crore in India on its 11th day. Read on to know more.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: The film Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, has performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office, but its earnings saw a significant drop on its 11th day of release. After a strong second weekend, the film's collections suddenly decreased on Monday. According to initial reports from Sacnilk.com, the film earned less than Rs 6 crore in India on its 11th day. This drop is particularly noteworthy because the film's momentum had remained quite strong until now.

Did Border 2 fail to pass the Monday test?

However, despite the Monday drop, Border 2's total box office collection is still very impressive. The film has already crossed the Rs 280 crore mark at the domestic box office. This drop on the 11th day is considered the first major slowdown since the film's release. Trade analysts believe that a drop in earnings on Monday after the weekend is common for big films, but such a significant difference between Sunday and Monday's collections is certainly attention-grabbing.

Border 2 day-wise box office collection

Looking at the day-wise earnings, Border 2 earned a massive Rs 224.25 crore net in its first week, making it one of the biggest Hindi films of the year. The film continued its strong performance in the second week as well. On the eighth day, the film earned Rs 10.75 crore, on the ninth day Rs 17.75 crore, and on the tenth day a remarkable Rs 22.50 crore. However, on the 11th day, the earnings dropped to Rs 5.75 crore net, bringing the film's total domestic collection to approximately Rs 281 crore.

All about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and is inspired by the historic Battle of Longewala. The film is produced by T-Series and JP Films. Along with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty play pivotal roles. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Ananya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana are also part of the film. The film was released in theaters on January 23.

Happy with the film's success, Sunny Deol recently celebrated with his team, and a video of the celebration went viral on social media. He shared a video on his Instagram story, in which he can be seen dancing, singing, and cutting a cake. Earlier, Sunny Deol had also shared an emotional post thanking his fans. He wrote, “Meri, aapki, hamari #Border2 ko itna pyaar dene ke liye, aap sab ko bohot,” included with heart and hugging emojis in the post.

