Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan war drama maintains PACE, earns Rs…; will it join Rs 300 crore club?

The first ten days of Border 2 showed consistent earnings but the 11th day brought a major decline. The box office results for the 12th day post-release show that the movie has experienced a minor decrease in momentum but its overall earnings continue to perform well.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs 5.75 crore on its 12th day of release (second Tuesday). With this, the film's total collection in India has reached around Rs 286.75 crore. Globally, the film's earnings are reported to be approximately Rs 392.5 crore.

Regarding theatre occupancy, the report states that the overall occupancy for the Hindi version of the film on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, was 15.59%. This means that the number of viewers in theaters has decreased compared to before. Such a decline is usually observed in big films after festivals and holidays, but trade experts believe that the film's earnings in the coming days will now depend on its content and word of mouth.

Border 2 makers decrease ticket price

The makers of Border 2 special offer take their special step because they want to bring back viewers to cinemas. T-Series announced on Monday that Border 2 tickets will sell for Rs 149 on Tuesday. The makers announced through their statement that certain stories need to be shown in theaters for their full experience. “Some stories deserve to be experienced in theatres. Some stories deserve to be honoured and remembered! ?? This Tuesday, watch #Border2 starting at only ₹149. Book your tickets now!” However, the earnings remained same.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day of its release, Border 2 earned Rs 5.75 crore in India, which is considered its lowest single-day collection so far. Border 2 had a total occupancy of 11.31 percent on its 11th day. Morning shows saw only 5.67 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows had 11.94 percent and evening shows recorded 13.40 percent occupancy. Night shows saw the highest occupancy at 14.22 percent on the second Monday.

All about Border 2

Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border. This film has been co-produced by JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta. The film is directed by Anurag Singh. Besides the main cast, the film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Ananya Singh in important roles.

