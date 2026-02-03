Border 2 Box Office collection day 12: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film sees MAJOR drop, but manages to earn Rs...

Day 12 box office receipts for Border 2 show a 70% drop. According to preliminary estimations, Sunny Deol's military drama keeps its ground and approaches the 300 crore milestone.

Border 2 Box Office collection day 12: Border 2 was released on January 23, 2026, to much fanfare and excitement. The second instalment of the legendary 1997 war tale Border relied primarily on nostalgia, a familiar nationalistic framework, and the creative vision of director Anurag Singh and writer Jeetendra Jain. Led by Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh, the film mostly met expectations in its early days and benefited greatly from the Republic Day vacation weekend.

Sacnilk claims that the extended Republic Day vacation window and high audience demand helped Border 2 debut to an amazing ₹30 crore on Day 1. Over the first three days, the movie kept up a strong pace, earning ₹36.5 crore on Saturday and ₹54.5 crore on Sunday. The movie made ₹59 crore on Monday, one of the highest weekday receipts in recent memory, continuing the increasing trend.

The film's earnings dropped to approximately ₹0.18 crore on Day 12 (which was the second Tuesday) because the film experienced another major decline, which reached approximately 70% of its previous day's earnings. The current figure remains preliminary according to Sacnilk because final results will disclose actual data.

The film Border 2 had already established a strong lead from the beginning of its release. The film closed its first week with an impressive ₹224.25 crore net collection. The total India net collection reached approximately ₹281.18 crore because the film experienced good weekend growth during its second week.

About Border 2

The director Anurag Singh and Sunny Deol as the lead actor created a war drama which achieved success with both movie critics and the general public. The film has generated substantial financial gains, although its daily earnings will continue to decrease throughout the next period.

