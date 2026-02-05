Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer sees further DROP, earns Rs…; is it affected by the release of Mardaani 3?

Border 2 is a war drama film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film features Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol as its main actors.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Anurag Singh-directed film Border 2 has seen a huge drop in its earnings on the 13th day. According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected around Rs 4 crore nett in India on Wednesday. It has been almost half a month since the film's release, and its pace seems to be gradually decreasing. However, if we talk about the total collection, Border 2 has so far earned Rs 290.75 crore net in India, which can be considered a big achievement.

Border 2 Box Office Day-wise Collection

The film has collected Rs 224.25 crore in its first week. It earned Rs 10.75 crore on Day 8, Rs 17.75 crore on Day 9, and Rs 22.50 crore on Day 10. On the 11th and 12th day, the film collected Rs 5.75 crore- Rs 5.75 crore. But on the 13th day, the earnings came down to just Rs 4 crore. It is clear that the number of viewers is decreasing now compared to the initial days, and the grip of the film has started to weaken.

Border 2 theatre occupancy

On the 13th day that is Wednesday, the total Hindi occupancy of Border 2 was 8.83%. The occupancy was 5.33% in morning shows, 8.70% in afternoon, 9.77% in evening, and 11.50% in night shows. These figures show that the crowd of spectators in theaters is no longer the same as before. Although the film has had a long and strong theatrical run so far, the decline is now beginning to be evident.

Is Border 2 affected by Mardaani 3?

Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3 did not cause much damage to Border 2, as Mardaani 3 got a limited release and was shown only in a few select shows. That is why Border 2 continues to gain an edge at the box office. But now the pace of the film itself is slowing down. With Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's film Vadh 2 releasing this Friday, February 6, the competition might increase slightly. However, Border 2 still has a little time to increase earnings.

All about Border 2

Border 2 is a war drama film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film features Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol as its main actors. The movie serves as a sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border, which T-Series and J.P. Films produced.

