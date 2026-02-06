Border 2 Box office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer STRUGGLES to maintain pace, earns Rs...; inches closer to...

Border 2 was released in theaters on January 23 and received a positive response from audiences across the country. But its moment has slowed down in the second week.

Sunny Deol's war drama film Border 2 performed exceptionally well at the box office in its initial days of release, but its earnings are now showing a gradual decline. The film was released in theaters on January 23 and received a positive response from audiences across the country. However, the film's momentum has slowed down in its second week. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned approximately Rs 293 crore in India until Thursday.

Border 2 Day-wise Box Office Collection

Looking at the film's day-wise collection, Border 2 had a tremendous run in its first week, grossing Rs 224.25 crore. Following this, the figures fluctuated in the second week. On the eighth day, the film earned Rs 10.75 crore, while on the ninth day, it saw an increase, collecting Rs 17.75 crore. On the tenth day, the film earned Rs 22.50 crore, but a decline became evident thereafter. On the eleventh and twelfth days, the film's earnings dropped to Rs 5.75 crore. On the thirteenth day, this figure further decreased to Rs 4.15 crore.

Border 2 Box office Collection Day 14

Now, according to initial estimates, Border 2 has earned a net of Rs 2.73 crore on its fourteenth day. ​​Thus, the film's total domestic net collection so far is Rs 293.63 crore. Currently, the film is running in 77,947 shows across the country, and its domestic gross collection is reported to be Rs 348.17 crore.

All about Border 2

The film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, with others. Besides Sunny Deol, Border 2 features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles.

Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border. While the first film was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, the second film also depicts stories from different fronts of the same war. Produced under the banners of T-Series and JP Films, the film may have slowed down in its second week, but in terms of total earnings, it has already come very close to the 300 crore club.

