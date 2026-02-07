Border 2 Box Office collection day 15: Sunny Deol's film sees DIP, but global earning crosses Rs...

Border 2's box office performance showed strong points and weak moments during the first 10 days, but the movie maintained its double-digit box office performance. This week, the numbers experienced a major decline because of competition with Mardaani 3.

Border 2 box office collection day 15: The war film Border 2, which stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and other actors, has achieved a 15-day box office run, released ahead of Republic Day. Border 2 tells real stories about the nation's soldiers who dedicate their lives to protecting their country, inspiring viewers to feel patriotic about their country. The film had an impressive opening, as it also benefited from the extended weekend window.

The box office performance showed strong points and weak moments during the first 10 days, but the movie maintained its double-digit box office performance. This week, the numbers experienced a major decline because of competition with Mardaani 3. The entire week saw the business reach single-digit figures throughout. Here's a look at its day 15 box office collection.

Border 2 box office collection day 15

Sacnilk reports that on day 15, or the third Friday, the action-packed war movie Border 2, which was directed by Anurag Singh, earned Rs 2.85 crore. This is the lowest amount so far; on Monday, the week began with a collection of Rs 5.75 crore, and on Tuesday, the same amount was collected. After that, it fell to Rs 4.15 crore on Wednesday and then to Rs 3.5 crore on Thursday. In India, Border 2 has brought in a total of Rs. 297.25 crore.

Border 2 worldwide collection

Let's now examine the gross business generated from India and elsewhere as we go into the global collection. Border 2 brought in Rs 355 crore in the home market, while it brought in Rs 51.35 crore abroad. As a result, on day 15, Border 2 brought in a total of Rs 406.35 crores globally.

About Border 2

Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. The film brings Sunny Deol back to his previous role as a soldier. Anurag Singh directed the film which Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta produced.

The war drama also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. The sequel Border 2 follows the original 1997 film which shares the same title. The project receives support from T-Series and J P Films. Border 2 uses the same historical setting which the 1997 film used to depict the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

