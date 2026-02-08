Border 2 Box Office collection day 16: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer crosses Rs...; beats Sultan, Dhoom 3

Border 2 overtook all-time blockbusters like Sultan ( 300 crore) and Dhoom 3 ( 290 crore) on Saturday, when it joined the 300 crore club. On Sunday, the movie will attempt to surpass Padmaavat's lifetime earnings of 303 crore

Border 2 Box Office collection day 16: The war movie Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, has entered the Rs 300 crore club despite a marked decline in its second and third weeks at the box office. In India, Border 2 made an estimated Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday, Day 16, following a strong weekend surge. The movie made just about Rs 2.85 crore on Friday, which was a rather sluggish start to its third week. However, early figures from Sacnilk indicate that its collections nearly doubled on Saturday.

Border 2 box office collection day 16

The film, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, has now entered the top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films in India. Border 2 earned ₹301.50 crore net on Saturday, that is, after 16 days.

Border 2 vs O Romeo

Next week, Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo will hit theatres, posing a threat to Border 2. It would be difficult for the Anurag Singh-directed movie to maintain any momentum as it will occupy the majority of Indian theatres. It is still anticipated that the movie would earn an additional 15–20 crore in India, bringing its total earnings to about ₹325 crore. Its projected budget of ₹275 crore makes this a respectable but not particularly noteworthy amount.

Border 2 beats Sultan and Dhoom 3

Border 2 surpassed previous blockbusters, including Krrish 3, Brahmastra, Singham Again, and Kabir Singh as it progressively rose during its second week on the list of highest-grossing Hindi films in India. It also overtook all-time blockbusters like Sultan (₹300 crore) and Dhoom 3 (₹290 crore) on Saturday, when it joined the ₹300 crore club. On Sunday, the movie will attempt to surpass Padmaavat's lifetime earnings of ₹303 crore, before seeking to beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹320 crore) and War (₹318 crore).

