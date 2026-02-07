Border 2 Box Office collection day 16: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film MAINTAINS pace, earns Rs...

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Paramveer Chemma, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana, Border 2 is a follow-up to the 1997 movie Border.

Border 2 Box Office collection day 16: The Sunny Deol movie began its third week well, keeping up its pace at the box office. Even in the third week of its release, the war movie maintained its outstanding performance, earning 2.85 crore on the third Friday (Day 15). According to Sacnilk, the film's total box office collection in the first 15 days surpassed 297 crore, reaching 297.25 crore. However, according to a statement on T-Series' official page, the film's net total was 319.98 crore on day 13. Here's lets have a look at how much the movie earned on its third Saturday.

Border 2 box office collection day 16

On its third Saturday, which is also the day 16 of its box office run, Border 2 maintained its momentum and managed to earn Rs 1.15 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This took the total net collection to Rs 298.4 crore. The movie is likely to cross the Rs 300 crore mark as the day progresses.

About Border 2

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Paramveer Chemma, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana, Border 2 is a follow-up to the 1997 movie Border. Under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Dutta Films, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are producing the movie. On January 23, 2026, the movie was released in theatres.

