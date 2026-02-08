Border 2 Box Office collection day 17: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film BEATS Padmaavat's lifetime earnings, mints Rs...

On Sunday, the movie surpassed Padmaavat's lifetime earnings of 303 crore. Now Border 2 is eyeing to beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 320 crore) and War ( 318 crore). Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo will premiere in theatres next week, which will create challenges for Border 2.

Border 2 Box Office collection day 17: The war film Border 3, which features Sunny Deol as its main actor, has experienced a significant decrease in box office performance during its second and third weeks, yet the film has successfully reached the Rs 300 crore milestone at the domestic box office. After an excellent weekend increase Border 2 estimated its Day 16 India net collection at Rs 4.25 crore. The film began its third week with a weak performance as it earned only Rs 2.85 crore on Friday. The Saturday box office showed substantial growth as early estimates from Sacnilk showed that collections had nearly doubled. Let's have a look at how much the movie earned on its third Sunday.

Border 2 box office collection day 17

On its day 17, the third Sunday, Border 2 managed to earn Rs 0.93 crore, according to Sacnilk report (early estimates). With this, the domestic net total for the movie has gone up to Rs 303.43 crore. The film overtook all-time blockbusters like Sultan (₹300 crore) and Dhoom 3 (₹290 crore) on Saturday, when it joined the ₹300 crore club.

Border 2 beats Padmaavat

On Sunday, the movie surpassed Padmaavat's lifetime earnings of ₹303 crore. Now Border 2 is eyeing to beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹320 crore) and War (₹318 crore). Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo will premiere in theatres next week, which will create challenges for Border 2. The Anurag Singh-directed film will struggle to maintain its momentum because it will take up most of the cinema screens across India. The movie is expected to collect between 15 and 20 crore more in India, which will bring its total earnings to approximately ₹325 crore. The film's budget stands at ₹275 crore, which results in an amount that is acceptable yet lacks exceptional value.

Border 2 worldwide box office collection

While the majority of the box office revenue has come from the home market, Border 2 has done well internationally, earning an estimated Rs 52 crore. This brings the total international box office collection to roughly Rs 412 crore.

