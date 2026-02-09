Border 2 Box Office collection day 17: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film to BEAT Bajrangi Bhaijaan soon...

Border 2 presents a military display that shows how soldiers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force operate as one unified force which fights together in combat. Sunny Deol returns to his military role through this movie.

Border 2 box office collection day 17: After a recent slump, the Sunny Deol-starring war movie had another successful weekend in India. The movie has made more than ₹309 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.com. On January 23, Border 2 was released in theatres. In its first week of release, the movie brought in ₹224.25 crore, while in its second week, it brought in ₹70.15 crore. Border 2 made ₹2.85 crore on day 15 and ₹5.25 crore on day 16.

According to preliminary estimates, the movie made ₹6.59 crore nett on day 17 in India. In India, Border 2 has brought in ₹309.09 crore nett thus far. It now generates ₹361.94 crore in domestic gross revenue from 84985 shows.

Border 2 to surpass THESE blockbusters soon?

By Saturday, Border 2 has reached the ₹300 crore milestone in India, surpassing box office successes like Dhoom 3 (₹290 crore) and Sultan (₹300 crore). The movie, which starred Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, has now surpassed Padmaavat's lifetime earnings of ₹303 crore. It is currently getting close to surpassing the revenue from movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹320 crore) and War (₹318 crore).

About Border 2

Border 2 presents a military display that shows how soldiers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force operate as one unified force which fights together in combat. Sunny Deol returns to his military role through this movie. The Anurag Singh directorial is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

The war drama also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name. The project receives financing from T-Series and J P Films. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

