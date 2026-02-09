Border 2 Box Office collection day 18: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war film earns Rs...; can it BEAT War's lifetime earnings?

Border 2 has now surpassed Padmaavat's lifetime earnings of 303 crore, which starred Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. It is currently getting close to surpassing the revenue from movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 320 crore) and War ( 318 crore).

Border 2 box office collection day 18: As Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, begins its third week of release, it maintains its stellar box office performance. The Indian box office total for Anurag Singh's war drama has already surpassed 300 crore. Even while daily collections have decreased, the movie's total performance is still incredibly impressive, especially in light of its incredible first few weeks. According to the Sacnilk data, Border 2 earned ₹309.44 crore nett in India on day 18.

Border 2 box office collection

As might be expected on a weekday, Border 2 had a sharp decline in earnings on its third Monday. On Day 18, the movie brought in almost ₹0.04 crore nett. The actual spike happened the day before. Border 2 made 6.9 crore nett (about) on day 17, the third Sunday, which was a significant rise over Friday and Saturday. After Gadar 2 (2023), this Sunday surge helped the movie surpass the 300 crore milestone, making it Sunny Deol's second such picture.

TRENDING NOW

It's interesting to note that the movie has held its own against the entrance of fresh movies like Mardaani 3, which hasn't had a big effect on its box office performance.

Can Border 2 beat War and Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

The movie has now surpassed Padmaavat's lifetime earnings of ₹303 crore, which starred Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. It is currently getting close to surpassing the revenue from movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹320 crore) and War (₹318 crore).

About Border 2

Border 2 is a spiritual successor to the classic 1997 war movie Border, which was first directed by JP Dutta. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty play important parts in the latest installment, which was co-produced by Nidhi Dutta and directed by Anurag Singh. Now that the 300 crore mark has been reached, Border 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Hindi cinema releases of the year.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more