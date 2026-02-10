Border 2 Box Office collection day 18: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film soon to SURPASS Hrithik Roshan's War, earns Rs...

Border 2 worldwide gross is 458.16 crore (US$1.2 million). It has also garnered a positive acceptance internationally. The film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War and portrays the gallantry of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Border 2 Box Office collection day 18: Border 2, which stars Sunny Deol, has achieved box office success since its release. The film, which debuted on January 23 2026, has entered the elite ₹300 crore club in India. Border 2 has sustained its strong box office performance since its release through its continuous daily ticket sales. The action scenes, which feature Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, have gained national popularity among viewers. After breaking various box-office records during its first 17 days, the film achieved new success on its 18th day, which proved that the war epic remains popular.

Border 2 box office collection day 18

According to Sacnilk, Border 2 achieved ₹1.85 crore in box office revenue on its 18th day, taking the net total to Rs 311.60 crore. The film has achieved outstanding box office results because it attracts fewer viewers on weekdays. The movie earned an enormous ₹224.25 crore during its first weekend and experienced a major revenue increase on Republic Day. The film maintained its powerful performance during the second weekend, which enabled it to reach the ₹300 crore threshold. Border 2 has established Sunny Deol as a box office star through this achievement.

TRENDING NOW

Border 2 worldwide collection

The film's worldwide gross is ₹458.16 crore (US$1.2 million). It has also garnered a positive acceptance internationally. The film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War and portrays the gallantry of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. Anurag Singh directed the standalone sequel to the 1997 classic film Border. Sunny Deol stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. T-Series and JP Films produced the film, which focuses on multi-front operations and provides an emotional and action-packed experience for spectators.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more