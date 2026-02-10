Border 2 Box Office collection day 19: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan film crosses Rs...; to BEAT these two blockbusters soon

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, is undoubtedly nearing the end of its theatrical run. The war drama has slowed down considerably in its third week, following a roaring start at the box office and a steady second week. Daily receipts for the movie have fallen to their lowest points to date as its fourth week in theatres draws to a close. Sacnilk reports that Border 2 saw a sharp decline in revenue on Day 19, which was attributed to audience fatigue and fewer patrons visiting theatres.
Border 2 box office collection day 19
According to early Sacnilk estimates, the Sunny Deol-led war movie only made ₹0.38 crore on Day 19 (Tuesday). With this addition, Border 2's total India net collection has surpassed ₹300 crore, reaching approximately ₹311.98 crore. Unless there is a sudden spike brought on by a holiday or special offers, it is anticipated that the film will only see marginal growth, if any, over the next few days.
According to Sacnilk, Border 2 made about ₹1.85 crore net on Day 18 (rough data). This was the movie's lowest one-day gross since it came out. The earnings experienced a sharp decline of almost 74.48% from Day 17, indicating a noticeable slowdown in momentum.
On Day 18, the total India net collection for Border 2 was around ₹311.60 crore. Theatre occupancy remained low, with an overall average of 7.34% on Monday. Morning shows opened at 4.49%, while night shows performed slightly better at 8.84%, according to Sacnilk.
More about Border 2
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and serves as a spiritual sequel to the iconic 1997 film 'Border'. Along with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.
Border 2 opened strongly in theatres on January 23, 2026, but is now nearing the end of its box office run, according to Sacnilk data.
