Border 2 Box Office collection day 19: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film sees impressive growth, earns Rs...

On the holiday, Border 2 brought in Rs 59 crore. It even outperformed Dhurandhar in terms of earnings when taking into account the initial three-day collections. Let's see how much did it make on day 19.

Border 2 Box Office collection day 19: The box office performance of Border 2 has been weak ever since it began its third week of release. During the first seven days of the Republic Day holiday week, the film made enormous sums of money. At its theatrical premiere, Sunny Deol's movie brought in Rs 30 crore. The makers succeeded in profiting from Republic Day. Let's take a look at the war drama's Day 19 collection.

Border 2 box office collection day 19

On the holiday, the film brought in Rs 59 crore. It even outperformed Dhurandhar in terms of earnings when taking into account the initial three-day collections. The Sacnilk report now states that the movie made Rs 3.29 crore on Day 19 at the box office, bringing its total receipts to Rs 315.04 crore.

Border 2 worldwide collection

Border 2 has made a total of Rs 314.59 crore at the box office. According to the same report, the film has made Rs 426.5 crore worldwide.

More about Border 2

Nidhi Dutta, the daughter of JP Dutta, the director of the landmark first installment, Border, in 1997, co-produced the film, which was directed by Anurag Singh. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, and Sonam Bajwa are among the actors who appear in the movie. It debuted on January 23, 2026, in theatres.

