Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol STORMS cinemas with earnings worth Rs…; yet Shah Rukh Khan remains unbeaten

Border 2 has been released just few days before the Republic Day and has been receiving good response at box office. The film stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, was released in theatres a few days before Republic Day and received a good response upon release. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. The film has received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Talking about the box office, Border 2 earned an impressive amount on its first day. The film has collected approximately Rs 30 crore on the first day of its release. With this opening, the film has become one of the biggest opening films of the year 2026. Trade experts believe that the weekend and Republic Day holiday can benefit the film further, which is expected to increase its earnings further.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Border 2 is a war drama that has made its special place before Republic Day among audiences. The film broke Dhurandhar’s day 1 record with its impressive performance. On the second day of release, the film earned Rs 1.46 crore, bringing the total to Rs 31.46 crore.

TRENDING NOW

Border 2 fails to beat Pathaan at the box office

However, despite such a great start, Border 2 could not become the biggest opening film on Republic Day. This record is still in the name of Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan, which had a tremendous opening of Rs 55 crore on Republic Day. Border 2 has definitely left behind Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, but could not succeed in breaking the record of Pathan. Despite this, the film has won the title of the second biggest opener of the Republic Day.

Republic Day's biggest hits

If you look at the top opening list of films released on Republic Day, then Pathan is at number one, Border 2 at number two, Fighter at number three, Padmaavat at number four, and Agneepath at number five.

All about Border 2

The star cast and the story of the film are also big reasons for its strength. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana. The film is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 superhit film Border, to which the audience's emotions are attached.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more