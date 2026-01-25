Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer ROARS high, earns Rs…; BEATS Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

According to the latest data by Sacnilk, Border 2 collected a total of Rs 65 crore in the first two days. The film smashes records of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is off to a great start at the box office. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol. It received a good response on its first day and did well on its second day too. The patriotic film has garnered good crowds at the theatres, making it one of the big films of the year 2026.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to the latest data by Sacnilk, Border 2 collected Rs 35 crore on the second day of its release. The film collected Rs 30 crore on its first day. With this, the total collection of the film in two days has reached Rs 65 crore. These figures clearly show that the film is getting strong support from the audience, and its earnings are expected to increase further in the coming days.

Border 2 day 2 theatre occupancy

On the second day, the film's Hindi occupancy total was 41.58%. While the morning show saw 15.51 per cent viewership, the afternoon show saw 39.97 per cent viewership. The occupancy in the evening reached 49.13 per cent, while the night shows saw the highest audience of 61.70 per cent. It is clear that as the day progressed, the number of viewers also increased, and the film is likely to get more benefit on the weekend.

Border 2 beats Dhurandhar

On the other hand, the film Dhurandhar showed a 14.29% increase on the second day, but in terms of earnings, it lagged behind Border 2. Dhurandhar earned Rs 32 crore on the first Saturday. Despite this, Border 2 has become the biggest release of the year 2026 so far. However, the film could not break the record of the biggest opening on Republic Day. This record is still in the name of Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan, which opened Rs 55 crore on Republic Day. However, Border 2 is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of the opening weekend.

About Border 2

Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 superhit film Border. The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It shows how the Army, Navy, and Air Force united to protect the country. A sense of unity, integrity, and patriotism.

