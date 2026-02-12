Border 2 Box Office collection day 20: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film records LOWEST earnings so far, mints Rs...

On the third Tuesday, Day 19, Border 2 made 2.5 crore. Compared to its earnings of 2 crore the day before, this was a 25% increase. Weekday collections have typically experienced a significant decline in the third week, despite a minor increase.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: As it entered its third week, Sunny Deol's war drama Border 2 saw a sharp decline in box office receipts after opening to overwhelmingly positive reviews and maintaining a strong run through its first week. Day 20 has seen the movie's lowest single-day earnings to date. According to Sacnilk, the box office performance is broken down here.

Border 2 box office collection day 20

On Day 20, the third Wednesday, the movie made a pitiful ₹1.75 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. As a result, India's overall net collection is roughly ₹316 crore. Globally, the movie has made ₹426.5 crore.

On the third Tuesday, Day 19, the movie made ₹2.5 crore. Compared to its earnings of ₹2 crore the day before, this was a 25% increase. Weekday collections have typically experienced a significant decline in the third week, despite a minor increase.

The Republic Day holiday helped Border 2 have an incredible opening, earning ₹30 crore on Day 1 and ₹59 crore on the first Monday. In terms of opening weekend collections, it even outperformed Dhurandhar. But like most big releases, it has slowed down in the third week as is customary.

More about Border 2

Like the 1997 classic, Border 2, which was directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta, is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1997. The sequel examines various battles across several war fronts, whereas the original concentrated on the Battle of Longewala.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, and Sonam Bajwa are among the film's star-studded cast members. The release date was January 23, 2026.

