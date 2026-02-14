Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Sunny Deol’s war drama makes LOWEST single-day earnings, mints Rs…; BEATS Shah Rukh Khan’s…

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol has completed its 3rd week at box office, making a total gross collection of around Rs. 469.95 crore in 21 days. Read on to know more.

Border 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol, has successfully completed its third week at the worldwide box office. The film has done exceptionally well in India and abroad. The total gross collection of the film in 21 days has reached around Rs. 469.95 crore. Although the film was expected to earn Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore in its lifetime run, the target seems difficult given the current trend. Yet the film has performed brilliantly and maintained its strong hold despite the big budget.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 22

On Day 22 of its release, the film saw a slight drop in its collections. According to the report, on the 22nd day, the film collected around Rs 0.80 crore nett in India. With this, the total nett earning in India have reached Rs. 318.55 crore. In the third week, the collection fell more than expected, but still the film did not lose its momentum completely. Apart from Hindi, the film has also contributed to other languages, keeping the overall figure strong.

Talking about the total collection so far, by the end of the third week, the film has collected about Rs. 413.4 crore in India. The film has collected Rs 56.55 crore in the overseas market. The film has collected Rs 470.70 crore in its 22-day run. This figure includes the film in the list of big hits of the year. This patriotic war drama was very much liked by the audience.

Border 2 beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

Recently, Border 2 has surpassed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film War in gross (466.82 crore). It has now also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki (470.6 cr gross). After this, the film can also beat Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (472.77 crore gross). In this way, the film is constantly making big records in its name.

Border 2 box office run

After the historic success of Gadar 2, the expectations from this film were very high. The film performed well in the first week of its run, but the pace of the film slowed down after that. Although the film remained the top choice in theaters for a long time due to the lack of big Hindi films, the number of viewers did not increase as expected.

