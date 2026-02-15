Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan war-drama witnesses over 50% RISE, earns Rs…; will it cross Rs 500 crore?

Despite being in its fourth week, Border 2 became the second highest-grossing Hindi film of that weekend. Read on to know more.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Border 2 earned about Rs 1.90 crore on its 23rd day, which is the fourth Saturday at the box office. Although this figure may not seem much, it showed a clear increase compared to Friday. On Friday, the film's earnings were just Rs 80 lakh, which was the lowest ever. On Saturday, there was a slight increase in the number of viewers, which improved the collection.

Border 2 week-wise collection

If we look at the weekly collection of the film, in the first week, the film performed brilliantly and earned Rs 224.25 crore. It dropped to Rs 70.15 crore in the second week. In the third week, it dropped further to Rs 23.35 crore. At the same time, in the fourth week so far, the film has done a business of about Rs 2.7 crore. The total net box office collection of the film, including all these weeks, has reached around Rs. 320.45 crore.

Border 2 box office competition

Border 2 also made its presence felt at the box office during the Valentine's Day weekend. Despite being in its fourth week, the film became the second highest-grossing Hindi film of that weekend. While O Romeo earned around Rs 12 crore on Saturday, Border 2 stood at the second place with Rs 1.90 crore. During the same period, the film Tu Ya Main earned about Rs 1.40 crore.

Border 2 worldwide collection

Talking about the gross collection of the film, its total gross collection in India has been around Rs 382.25 crore. The film has collected Rs 56.25 crore so far. With these two, the total worldwide collection of Border 2 has reached about Rs 438.5 crore. This figure adds the film to the list of big hits of the year, even though it has fallen short of breaking some big records.

Will Border 2 be able to cross Rs 500 crore?

After the huge success of Gadar 2, the expectations from Border 2 were very high. The film performed well in the first week of its release, but the film's collections went down drastically after that. Due to the lack of a big Hindi release, the film remained in theaters for a long time, but the number of viewers did not increase as expected. However, the film failed to enter the Rs 500 crore club. Now it is believed that the total global collection of Border 2 can be limited to about Rs 485 to 495 crore.

