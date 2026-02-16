Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Sunny Deol’s war drama maintains PACE, earns Rs…; BREAKS records of…

Despite dropping slightly below 25 percent compared to Valentine's Day, Border 2 continues to keep its hold firmly at the box office. Read on to know more.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Sunny Deol's Border 2 collected Rs 1.50 crore on its fourth Sunday. Compared to Valentine's Day, it recorded a drop of around 25 percent, but despite this, the film maintained a strong hold at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office. Directed by Anurag Singh, the military action drama has now become the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of the post-pandemic era.

Looking at the current trend, it is believed that the lifetime collection of the film can stop at around Rs 305 crore net. Border 2 joins a select few films in the post-pandemic times that crossed the Rs 300 crore mark but did not reach the Rs 500 crore club. Most of the films that crossed Rs 300 crore in this period went on to earn more than Rs 500 crore. In this regard, the performance of Border 2 is being considered special.

Currently, the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era is Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film has earned Rs 788 crore in India. Interestingly, the film is still running in theatres even after its OTT release. Even in the 10th week of its release, the film added a collection of about Rs 75 lakh, which is considered to be a very strong hold.

In the second place is Jawaan, which earned Rs 622 crore nett. It is followed by Stree 2, which collected Rs 580 crore. These films drew audiences to theatres in a big way in the post-pandemic period and set new records at the box office.

The list also includes big films like Chhava, Animal, Pathan, Gadar 2, Saiyaara, and Tiger 3. All these films have strengthened the Bollywood industry by earning more than Rs 300 crore. 'Border 2 'joining the 300 crore club is also being considered a big achievement for Sunny Deol's career.

