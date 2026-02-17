Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan’s war drama earns Rs…; how far is it from Rs 500 crore?

Despite entering in the 4th week Border 2 is making waves with its impressive box office collection. In just 23 days, Border 2 has broken multiple records of popular Bollywood hits. Read on to know more.

Sunny Deol's multi-starrer film Border 2 is currently doing great at the box office. It has been more than three weeks since the release of the film, but its earnings are not stopping. When Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3 was released, it was believed that the earnings of Border 2 would be affected but it failed to do so. Border 2 dominated the box office and has won the hearts of the audience with its storyline and emotions.

Border 2 week-wise collection

Border 2 was released in theatres on January 23. The film opened to a good response and raked in record collections in the first week itself. The film collected Rs 224.25 crore in the first week. In its second week, the film collected Rs 70.15 crore. In the third week, the earnings were a bit slow, but still the film did a business of Rs 23.35 crore. The film has earned over Rs 350 crore in its three-week run.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 25

According to the report of Sacnilk, the total income of Border 2 in 25 days has reached about Rs 383 crore. Though there is a slight drop in the daily earnings now, despite this, the film has left behind many big hit films. To touch such a huge figure in such a short span of time is a big achievement in itself. Sunny Deol's powerful presence and the film's patriotic story have drawn audiences from all walks of life to the theatres.

Border 2 worldwide collection

In terms of earnings, Border 2 has also surpassed the lifetime collection of many superhit films. In just 24 days, this film has crossed the total collection of big films like Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju. Talking about the worldwide collection, the film has so far earned about Rs 440 crore.

Will Border 2 be able to cross Rs 500 crore?

In such a situation, the film can also enter the 500 crore club soon, although the performance of the coming days will be very important for it. Now Border 2 is facing a direct challenge from Shahid Kapoor's new film O Romeo has also been released at the box office.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more