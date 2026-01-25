Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan war drama SHATTERS records during Republic Day weekend, becomes BIGGEST release of 2026, earns Rs…

Border 2 which was released on 23 January 2026 earned Rs 30 crore during its first day which has become the highest opening day total for 2026. The film earned more than Rs 35 crore on its second release day.

Border 2 is performing well at the box office. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol. On the second day of its release, the film showed a big jump in earnings and took full advantage of the Republic Day weekend. Released on 23 January 2026, the film had a grand opening of Rs 30 crore on the first day, which is being considered as the biggest opening of the year 2026 so far. On the second day of its release, the film collected over Rs 35 crore. Thus, the total earnings of the film in just two days reached about Rs 63 crore.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Even on the third day (Sunday), the pace of the film did not seem to stop. The initial morning shows had already earned about Rs 2 crore, which shows that the audience's interest is maintained. Due to the Republic Day holiday and long weekend, theatres witnessed good footfall, especially in single screens and small towns. It is believed that Sunday's final figures will further strengthen the film's opening weekend earnings.

TRENDING NOW

What is the budget of Border 2?

The film has been made on a budget of around Rs 200 crore. The patriotic storyline and the perfect timing of the holidays have proved to be beneficial for the film. Sunny Deol's strong fan following, especially among the mass audience, is playing an important role in the film's earnings.

All about Border 2

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 film Border. It is directed by Anurag Singh and is based on real-life military operations of the Indian Armed Forces. The film has tremendous war scenes, emotional moments, and sacrifices of the soldiers shown effectively.

Who plays who in Border 2?

In the film, Sunny Deol plays the role of Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, who becomes the emotional force of the story. Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of Indian Air Force pilot Nirmal Jeet Singh Sekhon in the film. Ahan Shetty plays the role of naval officer Joseph Noronha in the film. Varun Dhawan plays the role of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in the film.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more