Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan’s war drama SMASHES records, crosses Rs…; OUTSHINES Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

After a long wait, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh's war-drama film Border 2 has finally hit the theatres on January 22, 2026. The film was a big hit at the box office upon its release. The film has been receiving great response from day one. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film created a new record on the third day, which is the first Sunday, and also surpassed the opening day's earnings.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, witnessed a huge jump on the third day. The film collected Rs 54.5 crore on Sunday. The film collected Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 30 crore on the first day. With this, the film's total earnings in just three days have reached Rs 121 crore. These figures clearly show that there is a huge craze for the film among the audience.

Border 2 theatre occupancy

On Sunday, the Hindi occupancy of the film was also very strong. The overall Hindi occupancy was recorded at 61.14% on January 25. The viewership was 31.46 % in morning shows, 68.93% in afternoon shows, 77.03% in evening shows, and 67.15% in night shows.

Border 2 Vs Dhurandhar

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has also done well. Dhurandhar collected Rs 28 crore on the first day, Rs 32 crore on the second day, and Rs 43 crore on the third day. However, Border 2 has the full benefit of Sunday's holiday. In the coming days, the Republic Day holiday can also prove beneficial for the film. Being a patriotic story, the audience engagement is expected to increase further, which can easily pass Monday's box office test as well.

All about Border

Talking about the Border franchise, it started with JP Dutta's film Border, released in 1997. The film starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The first film was based on the Battle of Longewala and remains among the most memorable war films of Bollywood. After almost 30 years, the Border franchise has returned with Border 2, which is based on Operation Genghis Khan

