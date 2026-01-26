Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan war drama ROARS loud, earns Rs…; will it BEAT Salman Khan’s Tiger 3?

On the occasion of Republic Day, Border 2 is making waves at the box office with impressive earnings. Let us know whether it will pass the Monday test.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the film Border 2 has gained tremendous momentum at the box office. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol in lead roles. The film has collected Rs 121 crore on the first three days of its release. Due to the holiday of January 26, a huge crowd was seen in the theaters on the fourth day, which is Monday, due to which the film's earnings are expected to be faster.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to early figures, Border 2 has earned around Rs. 4.37 crore by noon on the fourth day. These figures are still incomplete, and there is a possibility of a big jump after the evening and night shows. Trade experts believe that due to the Republic Day holiday, patriotic theme, and positive word of mouth, the film can make great collections on Monday. The number of audience in theatres is also increasing.

Border 2 advance booking collection

The advance booking of the film is also giving clear indications of it becoming a blockbuster. By 11pm on January 25, Border 2 had made an advance booking of around Rs 27.05 crore for just the fourth day. A total of 8.72 lakh tickets were sold across 15,800 shows. Big multiplex chains like PVR, INOX and Cinepolis saw huge demand for the film, with PVR leading the pack.

The film has received a good response in Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR. In Maharashtra, advance booking of around Rs 6.47 crore was done from around 4,000 shows, while in Delhi-NCR, tickets worth around Rs 6.34 crore were already sold from 2,100 shows. With no big release in Bollywood at the moment, Border 2 is getting an open field at the box office, which it is getting the full benefit of.

Will Border 2 pass the Monday test?

All eyes are now on whether Border 2 will be able to break the post-COVID Monday record of Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Tiger 3 had earned Rs 59.25 crore on Monday. Trade experts believe that Border may reach close to Rs 50 crore, which will make it among the biggest Monday grossers of the post-COVID era.

