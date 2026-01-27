Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan’s film remains UNSTOPPABLE; with Republic Day boost crosses Rs…; but FAILS to BEAT Salman Khan’s…

Border 2 has benefited a lot from the Republic Day holiday. The film has broken many records and the total collection of the film in India has reached about Rs 177 crore.

Border 2 has done what was expected of it as soon as it was released. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol. Its effect is visible at the box office. On the first day of release, which is Friday, it earned about 30 crore rupees. It was clear that the opening weekend of the film was going to be strong. On Saturday, the film's earnings saw a slight increase, and it earned about Rs 36.5 crore. But the real blow came on Sunday. According to Sankanilk, on the third day, the film's earnings registered an increase of about 49 percent, and it did a business of Rs 54.5 crore.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

Border 2 has benefited a lot from the Republic Day holiday. According to initial estimates, the film earned around Rs 56 crore on Monday, which is 26 January. With this, the film's total collection in India has reached about Rs 177 crore. The Hindi occupancy was also quite strong on Monday. About 40 per cent of the audience was present in the morning show, about 80 per cent in the afternoon and evening shows, and about 57 per cent in the night show.

Border 2 fails to beat Tiger 3’s record

According to trade website Box Office India, Border 2 can create the same impact as Gadar 2 did. The atmosphere outside the theatres has become very vibrant and the Hindi belt is witnessing such craze after a long time. However, the film did not break the first Monday record set by Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which had earned Rs. 59.25 crore on the day.

All about Border 2

The Border franchise began in 1997 with JP Dutta's film Border, which starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna. The film was based on the Battle of Longewala and remains among Bollywood's most memorable war films. After almost 30 years, this franchise has returned with Border 2, which is based on Operation Genghis Khan.

