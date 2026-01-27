Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan’s film shows INCLINE growth, earns Rs…; will it pass the Tuesday test?

Border 2 collected Rs 30 crore on the first day, Rs 36.5 crore on the second day, and Rs 54.5 crore on the third day. On the fourth day, the film saw a boost in earnings during Republic Day weekend. Now, the real test of the film will begin.

Sunny Deol's Border 2 was released on 23 January 2026, and on the fourth day of its release, that is on Monday, it reached a big figure in terms of earnings. The film got a tremendous benefit from the Republic Day holiday, and huge audiences were present in the theateRs According to reports, Border 2 collected around Rs 59 crore in India on the fourth day. With this, the film's total net collection in four days has reached Rs 180 crore. If we talk about the gross collection, the film has earned about Rs 212.4 crore in India. On Monday, the Hindi occupancy of the film was also very good. The average occupancy was 64.27% throughout the day. The evening shows saw the maximum footfall, with occupancy recorded at around 79.90%. The film also received a good response in cities like Chennai, where the occupancy was up to 80.50%.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Border 2 had a very good start. It collected Rs 30 crore on the first day, Rs 36.5 crore on the second day, and Rs 54.5 crore on the third day. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just a few days. On the 5th day of release, the film collected Rs 0.72 crore at the box office by 11 am, as reported by Sacnilk. The data may further increase with evening and night shows. With this, the total stands at Rs 177.72 crore.

TRENDING NOW

Border 2 is also getting a good response abroad. The film has collected around Rs 27 crore from the overseas market. With this, the worldwide collection of the film has reached Rs 239.4 crore. The film's strong storyline, patriotic spirit, and nostalgic memories of the old song Sandese Aate Hain are drawing audiences to the theatres. However, now the real test of the film will start today, as it will be a normal weekday.

What is the budget of Border 2?

The film is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and JP Films. Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. According to reports, a budget of around Rs 275 crore has been spent on the film, and considering the current earnings, it is believed that this cost will be recovered soon.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more