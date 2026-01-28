Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan’s film witnesses 50% DROP, earns Rs…; will it BEAT Kantara Chapter 1?

Border 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of many big Hindi films of 2025. These include Sitare Zameen Par (Rs 166.58 crore), Raid 2 (Rs 179.3 crore), and Housefull 5 (Rs 198.4 crore). Let's take a look at its 5th day earnings.

The real test for the epic war action drama Border 2 has now begun at the box office. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the film surpassed all expectations and projections in its 4-day extended opening weekend. The film, which was released on Republic Day, received an overwhelming response from the audience. Now all eyes were on the film's fifth-day collection on Tuesday, which is commonly referred to as the Tuesday Test. As per the reports, the film has proved itself strong in this exam as well.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

The biggest thing is that Border 2 is not getting any big competition in Bollywood at this time, which is proving to be a big advantage for the film. Director Anurag Singh's film has a huge buzz among the audience, and its word of mouth increased rapidly during the opening weekend. According to reports by Sacnilk, Border 2 has earned around Rs 19.50 crore on the fifth day that is Tuesday. This figure is also important because Tuesday was a normal working day, when film earnings are supposed to fall. Despite working days, Border 2 held a strong hold on the box office. The film's earnings saw a drop of around 50 percent compared to the fourth day.

Regarding occupancy, Border 2 had an overall 24.82% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, January 27. The morning show saw 11.21% audience in theatres, and the afternoon shows had 24.22% occupancy. While the evening and night show saw an increase with 29.79% and 34.07% occupancy.

Will Border 2 be able to recover its budget?

If we talk about the total earnings, after five days, the total box office collection of Border 2 in India has reached around Rs 212 crore. The film has entered the Rs 200 crore club. Looking at the pace at which the film is progressing, it can be said that it will also recover its huge cost of Rs 275 crore soon. It is expected that within the next two weeks, the film can achieve the tag of a hit or success.

Border 2 Vs Kantara Chapter 1

Now the real clash of Border 2 is being considered from Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi). In its spectacular 4-day opening weekend, Border 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of many big Hindi films of 2025. These include Sitare Zameen Par (Rs 166.58 crore), Raid 2 (Rs 179.3 crore), and Housefull 5 (Rs 198.4 crore). Now the film is challenging the record of the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, which is currently held by Kantara Chapter 1, whose total Hindi gross was Rs 224.53 crore.

