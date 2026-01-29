Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer witnesses MASSIVE drop, earns Rs…; lags behind Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

On Sunday, Border2 earned Rs 54.5 crore, while on Monday, the full benefit of the Republic Day holiday helped the film made an excellent collection of Rs 59 crore.

Sunny Deol's latest film, Border 2, is doing well at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within just a few days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 213 crore. This film is being liked a lot among the audience, and it is getting tremendous support due to the feeling of patriotism.

Border 2 Day-wise Box Office Collection

The film collected Rs 30 crore on its first day. On the second day of its release, the film collected Rs 36.5 crore. But the real surge was seen on Sunday and on the occasion of Republic Day. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 54.5 crore, while on Monday, the full benefit of the Republic Day holiday came, and the film made an excellent collection of Rs 59 crore. The film has collected over Rs 50 crore in its two-day run.

TRENDING NOW

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

As expected, Border 2’s earnings saw a slight dip on Tuesday. The film collected around Rs 20 crore on the fifth day, and Rs 13 crore on the sixth day. On the sixth day, the total occupancy of the Hindi version was recorded at 16.78 per cent. The occupancy was 7.52 per cent in morning shows, 17.27 per cent in afternoon shows, 19.82 per cent in evening shows, and 22.50 per cent in night shows. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar also performed well, earning Rs 27 crore, making the competition at the box office more interesting.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Globally, Border 2 has earned around Rs 270 crore. The film has become one of the biggest Republic Day openers of all time and has also proved to be the second biggest opening weekend of Sunny Deol's career. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Ananya Singh, and Medha Rana. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to the 1997 superhit Border, directed by J.P. Dutta. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and his daughter Nidhi Dutta.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more