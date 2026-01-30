Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan sees DROP, earns Rs…; FAILS to BEAT Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Border 2, which was released on January 23 specifically took advantage of the Republic Day holiday. However, after weekends, the film saw a significant drop during weekdays.

Sunny Deol has once again proved that his hold in patriotic films is still very strong. Border 2 showed that Sunny Deol's patriotic image is still equally popular among the audience by opening on the occasion of Republic Day 2026. Earlier, Gadar 2 had broken box office records on the occasion of Independence Day in 2023. No,w with these two films, Sunny Deol has proved that he is one of the most bankable stars of films released during big festivals and national holidays. Although Border 2 is a little behind Gadar 2 in terms of earnings, its impact and craze are no less than anyone.

Border 2 Day-wise Box Office Collection

Border 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol. The film has been directed by Anurag Singh. The film collected Rs 30 crore on its first day. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 54.5 crore, while on Monday, it collected a whopping Rs 59 crore due to the Republic Day holiday. Clearly, the decision to release the film around a national holiday was a complete success. The feeling of patriotism among the people and the benefit of holidays, both gave the film a strong start.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

On Tuesday, the film's earnings fell on the fifth day, which is usually the case with every film. The film collected around Rs 20 crore on Tuesday. After this, the film has earned Rs 13 crore on the sixth day and about Rs 11.25 crore so far on the seventh day. According to Sacnilk, the total collection of Border 2 so far has been around Rs 224.25 crore. This figure shows that the film has made a great box office journey in just a few days and still retains the interest of the audience. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar earned Rs 27 crore.

Talking about the occupancy, the total Hindi occupancy of the film on Thursday was 14.52%. On Monday, the occupancy was recorded at 6.67% in the morning show, 14.23% in the afternoon, 17.05% in the evening, and 20.11% in the night show. This clearly shows that the number of viewers was higher, especially in the evening and night shows. The film is getting more love in single-screen theatres and small towns, where the impact of patriotic and army-based films is seen more.

All about Border 2

Border 2, which was released on January 23, was brought in specifically to take advantage of the big Republic Day holiday window, and the strategy paid off. The memories of the 1997 classic film Border, the spirit of patriotism, and the strong image of Sunny Deol drew the audience to the theaters.

