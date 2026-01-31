Border 2 Box Office collection day 8: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film sees DROP, but outshines THESE movies

Border 2 earned 11.25 crore on its seventh day through 6,664 shows, which achieved 15% of total seats occupied. The film earned 11 crore nett in India as per early estimates on day 8.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: The Indian movie industry's box office results show that Anurag Singh's film has been a success. The film has generated more than ₹233 crore in Indian box-office earnings, according to Sacnilk.com, which reports its earnings up to Thursday. The Sunny Deol film was released in theatres on January 23. The film achieved ₹30 crore in earnings during its first day, which included 6078 shows and 37.0% of its seats occupied. The second day box office total reached ₹36.50 crore through 6297 shows, which had 43.1% of seats occupied. The film generated ₹54.50 crore on the third day through 6434 shows, which experienced 62.5% of average seat occupancy. The film earned ₹59 crore on the fourth day, which was a Republic Day holiday, through 6465 shows, which experienced 65.2% average seat occupancy.

The movie experienced a decline on day 5, which resulted in a revenue of ₹20 crore through 6797 shows that had 25.5% of seats filled. The film earned ₹13 crore on its sixth day through 6422 shows which experienced 17.7% average occupancy. The film earned ₹11.25 crore on its seventh day through 6,664 shows, which achieved 15% of total seats occupied. The film earned ₹11 crore nett in India as per early estimates on day 8.

The net box office earnings of Border 2 in India have reached ₹235.25 crore. The film's first three days of box office performance exceeded the total weekend earnings of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

About Border 2

T-Series and J P Films are supporting Border 2, a follow-up to the 1997 hit film of the same name. Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan are also featured in Border 2. The film, which was directed by Anurag Singh, debuted in theaters on January 23. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana also play important parts in it.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are the producers of Border 2. Although the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war served as the basis for the 1997 film, the same fight serves as the backdrop for Border 2.

