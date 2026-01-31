Border 2 Box Office collection day 9: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war film is UNSTOPPABLE, earns Rs...

Border 2 shows strong performance during night shows, which indicates the film will reach high total earnings on the day that ends around 10:30 PM. The box office results for Border 2 showed strong performance when the film made 30 crore on its opening day.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol's Border 2 maintains its increasing box office success, which started with its initial release. The patriotic war drama continues to perform well at the box office after entering its second week of theatrical distribution. The film achieved double-digit earnings on its eighth day and experts predict that its ninth-day revenues will increase because it coincides with the second Saturday of the week. Let's have a look at how much the movie has earned so far.

Border 2 box office collection day 9

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film had collected ₹3.73 crore by 2 PM on its second Saturday. This makes its total collection shoot up to ₹238.73 crore. The numbers will continue to increase throughout the day.

TRENDING NOW

Border 2 shows strong performance during night shows, which indicates the film will reach high total earnings on the day that ends around 10:30 PM.

The box office results for Border 2 showed strong performance when the film made ₹30 crore on its opening day. The film showed increased momentum on its second day by earning ₹36.5 crore and then reached an impressive total of ₹54.5 crore on its third day. Sunny Deol's film maintained its successful performance on Day 4 by generating ₹59 crore in revenue.

The collections experienced their normal weekday decline after this point. The film earned ₹20 crore on Day 5, following the earnings of ₹13 crore on Day 6 and ₹11.25 crore on Day 7. The first week of Border 2 ended with a strong total of ₹224.25 crore.

The war drama maintained its second-week performance with an additional Day 8 revenue of ₹10.75 crore, which improved its box office results.

About Border 2

T-Series and J P Films are supporting Border 2, a follow-up to the 1997 hit film of the same name. Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan are also featured in Border 2. The film, which was directed by Anurag Singh, debuted in theatres on January 23. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana also play important parts in it.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are the producers of Border 2. Although the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war served as the basis for the 1997 film, the same fight serves as the backdrop for Border 2.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more