Border 2 Box Office collection day 9: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film sees HUGE growth, earns Rs...

Hindi occupancy for the Border 2 morning shows was 11.05%, which is a relatively low turnout. In many Indian cities, this tardy start is a typical Saturday occurrence. But as the day went on, occupancy increased dramatically.

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Border 2's box office run continued on Saturday, January 31, 2026, with continuous Hindi audience interest, according to Sacnilk. On the second Saturday, the film received a total Hindi occupancy of 24.04% in India. The movie saw more footfall in later shows, indicating a higher crowd response as the day progressed. Hindi occupancy for the Border 2 morning shows was 11.05%, which is a relatively low turnout. In many Indian cities, this tardy start is a typical Saturday occurrence. But as the day went on, occupancy increased dramatically, indicating more walk-ins and higher demand during peak hours.

Border 2 box office collection day 9

By the afternoon, Border 2 had a Hindi occupancy of 28.11% at theatres. This climb from the morning slot indicated an improvement in momentum. The evening shows did best, with 32.96% Hindi occupancy, indicating that urban and family audiences favoured later showtimes.

TRENDING NOW

At the domestic box office, Sunny Deol's movie has joined the Rs 250-crore club. According to Sacnilk's estimations, Border 2 has surpassed ₹252.75 Cr India net in nine days. The movie had a great start, held steady through its first Monday, and then slowed down in the middle of the week. The second Saturday rise indicated continued audience engagement despite weekday decreases.

About Border 2

T-Series and J P Films are supporting Border 2, a follow-up to the 1997 hit film of the same name. Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan are also featured in Border 2. The film, which was directed by Anurag Singh, debuted in theatres on January 23. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana also play important parts in it.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta are the producers of Border 2. Although the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war served as the basis for the 1997 film, the same fight serves as the backdrop for Border 2.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more