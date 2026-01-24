Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer steals the spotlight, Prabhas' The Raja Saab’s earnings get…

Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer movie has been performing well at the ticket windows and surpassed Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab. Read on to know more.

Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer war movie released in theatres on January 23. The film has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and the critics. The prequel of the movie, which earned over Rs 65 crore at the box office, had a set bar for itself. Now, Border 2 has been living up to the expectations of its prequel and has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films. It gave tough competition to Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, which earned Rs 53 crore on its opening day. However, Border 2 surpassed Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab on Friday, as it earned Rs 0.17 crore.

Border 2 Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 30 crore on day 1. Border 2 collected Rs 11.84 crore on day 2 (till 12 pm). The film had a total collection of Rs 41.84 crore. Border 2 also surpassed the opening day collection of Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 28 crore.

Border 2 budget

As per reports, the film was made on a budget of around Rs 150 to 200 crore.

About Border 2

The movie focuses on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Young Indian fighters prepared to protect their homeland from a great threat during the war. Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Paramvir Cheema, Anya Singh, Hardip Gill and Anurag Arora in key roles. The film has been written by Sumit Arora, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Nidhi Dutta, J. P. Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. The music was composed by Vishal Mishra, Mithoon, Anu Malik, Sachet–Parampara, and Gurmoh. It has a runtime of 3 hours and 19 minutes.

Border was released in theatres in June 1997. The film stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Bhatt, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sudesh Berry, Tabu and Puneet Issar in pivotal roles. Border has been directed and produced by J. P. Dutta. In 1997, the war film was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore. The movie then had a box office collection of Rs 66.70 crore. It was the fourth biggest blockbuster Indian film of 90s decade in respective to footfalls.

