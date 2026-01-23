Border 2 Box Office prediction: Can Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama BEAT Dhurandhar's day 1 collection?

Border 2 Box Office: With Border 2 riding high on the nationalistic wave, all eyes are on its first-day box office receipts. The industry analysts are optimistic that Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's film would do well in theatres at a time when nationalist favourites like Chhaava and Dhurandhar have produced excellent returns.

Border 2 Movie: The box office will experience a massive surge when Border 2 premieres on January 23. The Republic Day weekend, together with the nostalgic appeal, the star-studded cast, and the patriotic theme of Border 2, creates all the essential elements needed for a successful movie. But how much it makes on its opening day is the question on everyone's mind now. The question everyone wants to answer now exists as their main focus. The first day advance sales for Border 2 show strong interest, with nationwide gross collections of Rs 10.12 crore from pre-bookings alone, according to Sacnilk. The data provides an initial assessment of audience preferences.

Border 2 advance booking

The Hindi 2D formats achieved their highest booking numbers, which produced total advance sales of Rs 10,09,00,418.01. The format has achieved ticket sales of 3,31,523 through its 15,934 available shows, which demonstrate its wide screen distribution. The average ticket price for Hindi 2D stands at Rs 261, based on current figures. The premium formats show their first impact on the total advance bookings for Border 2 at this moment. The Hindi 4DX formats generated total revenue of Rs 2,90,047 through their 477 ticket sales across 51 shows, with an average ticket price of Rs 581, according to Sacnilk.

The Border 2 advance booking gross for all Hindi versions combined in India is Rs 1,01,19,0465, or Rs 10.12 crore. Out of 15,985 reported shows nationwide, 3,32,000 tickets were sold. According to the combined data, the majority of early viewers prefer regular 2D to more expensive premium forms.

Will Border 2 defeat Dhurandhar's opening day collection?

According to a projection made by film critic Rohit Jaiswal, Border 2 is anticipated to surpass Rs 30 crore on its first day of release, whereas Dhurandhar made Rs 28 crore.

With confidence, the trade expert predicted that Border 2 will make Rs 47 crore on its launch day, making the cash registers ring. If the forecast comes true, Border 2 would easily defeat Dhurandhar's first day collection.

