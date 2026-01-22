Border 2 VIRAL Review: Sunny Deol lauded for...; Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh are...; CLIMAX called 'top notch'

Border 2 Review: Border 2 is generating a lot of attention online and early rumours about its success even before the movie opens in theatres. Here's an early review of the film which will help you know whether you should watch it or not.

Border 2 Review: With Border 2 scheduled to hit theatres this Friday (January 23), it's hard to remain composed. The war drama, which is directed by Anurag Singh, will be released ahead of Republic Day weekend and promises to provide viewers with an intriguing dose of entertainment. The movie carries on the heritage of J. P. Dutta's 1997 Border, a thrilling moviegoers in the process. Border 2 is generating a lot of attention online and early rumours about its success, even before the movie opens in theatres. Thanks to the smart holiday frame and the patriotic tone, trade analysts anticipate a strong opening weekend.

Border 2 early review out

A number of tweets have drawn viewers' attention prior to the movie's premiere. Early reviews of Border 2 have been posted on X, revealing details about the combat scene, the climax, and how Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan performed admirably. The discussion around Border 2 has taken on a new dimension thanks to an unofficial early review that is currently making the rounds online.

The first viral feedback highlights the emotional tone of Border 2 and focuses specifically on Sunny Deol's performance. The tweet states, "High on emotions that will make any father cry. Even though Army families are emotionally strong, they're humans after all." Viewers are reading this as a sign of intense family drama within the war setting.

According to a different tweet, Sunny Deol gave the "best performance" in the movie Border 2. It stated that the war sequence and climax moment are excellent. The tweet claims that the film's second half is superior to its first.

#Border2 Inside Reports : Another Best Performance of #SunnyDeol ?#VarunDhawan & #DiljitDosanjh ??#AhanShetty in emotional scene ? Interval block ? Climax Scene ???? War Sequence? Average VFX☹️ 2nd Half >>> 1st Half Last 30 minutes ? pic.twitter.com/eB9SU9J9Le — APEX PREDATOR (@chupchapCharli_) January 21, 2026

It's interesting to note that the final thirty minutes of the movie are captivating, according to the X viral article.

About Border 2

With a different and more personal perspective, Border 2 revisits the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The narrative focuses on unsaid sacrifices and individual acts of bravery rather than just fighting set pieces. The story centers on young soldiers, their friendships, anxieties, and the psychological toll of protecting the country.

With returning actor Sunny Deol at the centre of the drama, the movie has a big cast. The cast now includes Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh.

