Border 2 Censor Review: Sunny Deol's 'lionsque aura' steals limelight; VIRAL tweet builds massive buzz, calls film 'High on...'

Border 2 First Review Out: Anurag Singh is the director of Border 2, which is marketed as a big-screen patriotic battle film. The first review of Border 2 was released on a X post that went viral ahead of the movie's release.

Border 2 Censor Review: The Bollywood audience is becoming quite excited about Border 2, which is set to release on January 23. The 1997 war thriller Border, which still evokes powerful memories among Hindi film enthusiasts, has left moviegoers yearning to return to the world it shaped. Following a slow beginning to the 2026 box office, industry observers view the movie as Bollywood's first significant cinematic event of the year. Experts in the field are optimistic that the film will be able to connect with viewers.

Border 2 censor screening review

While maintaining a connection to the feelings of the first movie, the sequel has a new ensemble cast and a new plot. Border 2 serves as a bridge between generations of viewers because Sunny Deol is the sole actor returning to a full-fledged part from the 1997 blockbuster.

Anurag Singh is the director of Border 2, which is marketed as a big-screen patriotic battle film. The first social media review of Border 2 was released on a X post that went viral ahead of the movie's release.

Anticipation for the eagerly anticipated movie has increased as a result of the tweet. So, should you watch Border 2 or not? Check out the tweet to get your answer.

Border 2 first review out

"The scene where people wept in the censor screening of #Border2 was when Sunny Deol's character performed the last rites of his martyred son in the movie. High on emotions that will make any father cry. Even though Army families are emotionally strong, they're humans after all (sic)," the tweet read.

The scene where people wept in the censor screening of #Border2 was when Sunny Deol's character performed the last rites of his martyred son in the movie. High on emotions that will make any father cry. Even though Army families are emotionally strong, they're humans after all. pic.twitter.com/4cUk1BsnfL — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 20, 2026

Sunny Deol's performance was praised

Sunny Deol's performance was commended in another tweet from the same X handle, which said that he gave a powerful performance. According to the post, the actor's "lionsque aura" made him stand out. "Sunny Deol has done 100% justice to the role of Major General and Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) HS Kler Ji in #Border2 as per censor screening feedback and he stands out with his lionesque aura (sic)," the tweet read.

Sunny Deol has done 100% justice to the role of Major General and Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) HS Kler Ji in #Border2 as per censor screening feedback and he stands out with his lionesque aura ? pic.twitter.com/N4vk8JmI43 — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 20, 2026

Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh play key roles in Border 2, along with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

